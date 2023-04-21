Hit ground and flew out after 20 seconds: video of aircraft munition explosion in Russia's Belgorod
Friday, 21 April 2023, 11:00
A video of a powerful explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod appeared online: an aircraft munition from a Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Russian Aerospace Forces fell on a street.
Source: Russian state-owned news outlet RT on Telegram
Details: The video shows how the munition first hits the ground and then explodes after about 20 seconds.
Three people were reportedly injured in the explosion.
РосСМИ опубликовали видео мощного взрыва в российском Белгороде pic.twitter.com/PUL4suZa55— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 21, 2023
Background:
- On the evening of 20 April, an explosion occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod, causing a 20-meter-long crater on one of the city's streets.
- The explosion damaged 4 apartments and several cars, injuring two people
- The Russian Defence Ministry stated that the cause of the explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod was the fall of a piece of an aircraft munition during the flight of a Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Russian Air Forces.
- Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, said that the powerful explosion in Belgorod was a provocation by the Russians to escalate the situation.
