Hit ground and flew out after 20 seconds: video of aircraft munition explosion in Russia's Belgorod

Iryna BalachukFriday, 21 April 2023, 11:00
A video of a powerful explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod appeared online: an aircraft munition from a Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Russian Aerospace Forces fell on a street.

Source: Russian state-owned news outlet RT on Telegram

Details: The video shows how the munition first hits the ground and then explodes after about 20 seconds.

Three people were reportedly injured in the explosion.

Background:

  • On the evening of 20 April, an explosion occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod, causing a 20-meter-long crater on one of the city's streets.
  • The explosion damaged 4 apartments and several cars, injuring two people
  • The Russian Defence Ministry stated that the cause of the explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod was the fall of a piece of an aircraft munition during the flight of a Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Russian Air Forces.
  • Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, said that the powerful explosion in Belgorod was a provocation by the Russians to escalate the situation.

