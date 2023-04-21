Ukraine's Air Force explains strange air-raid warnings early on 21 April

An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the night of 20-21 April due to the take-off of a MiG-31K fighter jet in Russia, and then in several other country's oblasts due to the Shahed UAVs attack.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national 24/7 news broadcast

Quote: "There was a fly-over of a MiG-31K aircraft, which is a potential carrier of the Kinzhal [hypersonic] missile. Air-raid warnings have been issued due to this [the first warning was issued almost immediately after midnight and lasted for 19 minutes – ed.], and later, the warning was caused by the Shahed UAVs [attack, which lasted for 3 hours – ed.]. Combat operations were taking place until 03:00."

Details: The Air Force spokesman stressed that Russia has been attacking Ukraine's territory with attack drones for the third night in a row.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!