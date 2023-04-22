Ukrainian Armed Forces search groups find bodies of nearly 500 missing Ukrainian defenders

Ukrainian Armed Forces search teams have found nearly 500 bodies of missing Ukrainian soldiers since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Source: Colonel Volodymyr Liamzin, Chief of the Central Department of Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, quoted by Ukrinform news outlet

Quote from Liamzin: "Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and until 20 April this year, just under 500 bodies of our fallen defenders have been found by our military search groups. Just over 500 bodies of the occupiers have been collected and delivered to designated storage sites."

Details: According to Liamzin, the search groups have worked on almost 600 locations.

He has also explained that the Ukrainian Armed Forces search teams are working in places where the staff of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons cannot reach.

Background: As of April 2023, approximately 7,000 Ukrainian defenders were considered to be missing.

