Man killed by Russian explosives in Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 April 2023, 20:12
Man killed by Russian explosives in Kherson Oblast
ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

A civilian in Kherson Oblast has been killed by an explosive device left by the Russians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A civilian was killed in the Velyka Oleksandrivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] by explosives left by the Russians.

The tragedy happened on the bank of the Inhulets River, between the villages of Davydiv Brid and Bilohirka. There, a 30-year-old man came across a Russian explosive. He received life-threatening injuries."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reiterated that the mine danger in Kherson Oblast remains extremely high. The zone of increased danger is the coast of reservoirs, fields, forest strips, roadsides, wastelands.

Background: On 22 April, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence reported that 124 people, including six children, have been killed by explosive devices in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

