Russians suffer heavy losses on Avdiivka front – General Staff report

Russian forces have unsuccessfully tried to advance on the Avdiivka front, suffering heavy losses. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled numerous attacks in the northern and central parts of Marinka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 23 April

Details: During the day, the occupiers have carried out 28 air strikes, as well as 10 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian forces and civilian infrastructure. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains significant.

The Russian forces focus their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. About 45 attacks were repelled in these areas by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The fiercest battles continue for the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged. There are no indications of Russian offensive groups forming in the area. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out drills in the areas bordering Ukraine. In addition, some units of the Russian land forces remain on the territory of Belarus.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the occupiers continue to maintain certain units in Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts bordering Ukraine.

Russians shelled the settlements of Chervona Zoria in Sumy Oblast, as well as Hoptivka, Zelene, Neskuchne, Budarky, Milove and Krasne Pershe in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the invaders shelled the settlements of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast with artillery.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive operations yesterday. The settlements located along the frontline, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, Dibrova, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continued to conduct offensive operations. Heavy fighting for the city of Bakhmut is ongoing. The Russians also conducted unsuccessful offensives on the outskirts of Hryhorivka and Bohdanivka over the past day. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novodmytrivka, Kostiantynivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were affected by shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Novokalynove and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast, but were unsuccessful and suffered heavy losses. They fired on the settlements located near the contact line, including Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks in the northern and central parts of Marinka, as well as in the area of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions over the past day. They shelled the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. At the same time, they fired on over 35 settlements over the last day, including Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast; Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Beryslav, Vesele, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Kizomys in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted 11 strikes on clusters of occupiers' personnel and military equipment. Also, two Russian reconnaissance UAVs of the Merlin type and one of Orlan-10 type were shot down.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!









