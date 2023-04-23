All Sections
Russians shell Kherson: 80-year-old man killed

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 April 2023, 18:58
As a result of the shelling of the city of Kherson on 23 April , an 80-year-old man was killed.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, chairman of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "This afternoon, Russians fired on Kherson with mortars again.

Unfortunately, as a result of this shelling, an 80-year-old man was killed."

Background: Russian forces carried out an extensive shelling of the village of Kizomys in the Bilozerka hromada in Kherson Oblast, injuring two civilian residents of the village; overall, three people were injured in the oblast on Sunday. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

As a result of the Russian shelling of one of the parks in Kherson on Saturday, a man was injured.

