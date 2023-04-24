All Sections
About 120, 000 more mobilised Russians are waiting to be deployed to Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 24 April 2023, 11:44
About 120, 000 more mobilised Russians are waiting to be deployed to Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Russia has not sent about 120,000 more conscripts to Ukraine out of the number it called up earlier; some of them simply cannot be deployed.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine

Quote: "An interesting question [how many conscripts have not yet been deployed to Ukraine – ed.]. About 120,000 of the number that was already officially called up at that time."

Details: He clarified that it is about conscripts who are on the territory of Russia.

Quote: "They cannot all be deployed; you have to understand that. Because there are losses, there is some ongoing work, and someone has to do it. Since the losses are quite significant, this personnel shortage must be compensated by someone."

More details: Budanov added that the situation with mobilisation in Russia "is proceeding normally." As the Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence states, the occupiers mobilise 20,000 per month on average. He clarified that this is a generalised figure.

Background: 

  • In the fall, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the number of servicemen mobilised recently in the Russian Federation reached 318,000, despite the previously announced limit of 300,000.
  • In October, the Ukrainian General Staff confirmed that the Russian Federation had mobilised more than 200,000 people.
  • At the same time, Russian media reported that over half a million people were likely mobilised in Russia, despite the authorities’ statements about a limit of 300,000.

Advertisement: