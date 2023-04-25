All Sections
Abrams tanks, on which Ukrainian military will train in Germany, will not go to front line

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 25 April 2023, 01:43
ABRAMS TANK, PHOTO GETTY IMAGES

The M1 Abrams tanks, due to arrive from the USA over the next few weeks to Germany for the training of Ukrainian servicemen, will not be sent to Ukraine to participate in combat operations.

Source: Ukrinform citing Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman

Quote: "So these tanks will be used for training purposes only. These will not be the refurbished tanks that will eventually go to Ukraine."

Details: Ryder expressed hope that the transfer of some M1 Abrams combat units to Ukraine will take place by the end of this year and the training of the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on American tanks will be completed.

He noted that the US allocates training tanks not from the army reserves, but from other inventory sources, which will speed up the preparation and delivery of combat vehicles to Ukraine.

Ryder also said that the Abrams tanks, which will be sent for use at the front, will be equipped according to the specifics of combat operations in Ukraine.

Background: Lloyd Austin, Head of the US Department of Defense, confirmed on 21 April that the Ukrainian soldiers will begin training in Germany in a few weeks with US-made M1 Abrams tanks.

Advertisement: