All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Sevastopol harbour heavily guarded by helicopters and combat dolphins

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 25 April 2023, 11:57
Sevastopol harbour heavily guarded by helicopters and combat dolphins
NAVAL NEWS

The entrance to the harbour in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, where surface drones were able to break through, is protected by many physical barriers and is under the supervision of boats, helicopters, and combat dolphins.

Source: UK Navy’s Naval News

Quote from Naval News: "The attack [of surface drones on 24 April – ed.] comes as Russia undertakes a massive effort to increase the harbor’s protection against these attacks.

The entrance to Sevastopol harbor is now protected by no less than 6 layers of physical barriers. This adds to the patrol boats, helicopter patrols, anti-diver dolphins and gun emplacements."

 
CLICK TO ENLARGE. GRAPHICS BY NAVAL NEWS

Details: The outlet writes that thanks to such protection on 24 April, none of the drones got into the harbour.

At the same time, it is worth noting that the day before, Andrii Klymenko, editor of BlackSeaNews, recognised Striletska Bay after watching a video of an explosion in Sevastopol. According to him, this indicates that the surface drone reached Striletska Bay of Sevastopol and exploded approximately opposite the dormitory and academic buildings of the Sevastopol State University. 

Naval News notes that the enhanced defence of the bays is primarily directed against Ukrainian naval drones. After all, Sevastopol is the main naval base of the Russian Navy in Crimea and, therefore, a key target for Ukraine, "especially in the event of any planned counteroffensive".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to the outlet, the security of Sevastopol was strengthened after the attack of sea drones in October 2022, when several Russian ships were attacked. This defence "appeared more serious".

However, on 22 March 2023, Ukrainian naval drones again attacked Sevastopol – they did not deliver a severe blow but penetrated the inner harbour again. So Naval News suggests that the new defences were probably the answer.

Independent defence analyst Benjamin Pittet told the publication that the new defences are part of a broader effort to strengthen Crimea.

In recent weeks, Russian ships have been patrolling more often near the Kerch Strait, and on the ground, Russians are building many trenches around critical sites, and in the air, the Russians are becoming more aggressive towards NATO reconnaissance missions.

Background:

  • On 24 April, the Russian occupation authorities reported that the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea had carried out an attack with three unmanned speedboats.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updated from 13:46Death toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
14:08
Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
All News
Advertisement: