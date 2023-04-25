Sevastopol harbour heavily guarded by helicopters and combat dolphins

The entrance to the harbour in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, where surface drones were able to break through, is protected by many physical barriers and is under the supervision of boats, helicopters, and combat dolphins.

Source: UK Navy’s Naval News

Quote from Naval News: "The attack [of surface drones on 24 April – ed.] comes as Russia undertakes a massive effort to increase the harbor’s protection against these attacks.

The entrance to Sevastopol harbor is now protected by no less than 6 layers of physical barriers. This adds to the patrol boats, helicopter patrols, anti-diver dolphins and gun emplacements."

Details: The outlet writes that thanks to such protection on 24 April, none of the drones got into the harbour.

At the same time, it is worth noting that the day before, Andrii Klymenko, editor of BlackSeaNews, recognised Striletska Bay after watching a video of an explosion in Sevastopol. According to him, this indicates that the surface drone reached Striletska Bay of Sevastopol and exploded approximately opposite the dormitory and academic buildings of the Sevastopol State University.

Naval News notes that the enhanced defence of the bays is primarily directed against Ukrainian naval drones. After all, Sevastopol is the main naval base of the Russian Navy in Crimea and, therefore, a key target for Ukraine, "especially in the event of any planned counteroffensive".

According to the outlet, the security of Sevastopol was strengthened after the attack of sea drones in October 2022, when several Russian ships were attacked. This defence "appeared more serious".

However, on 22 March 2023, Ukrainian naval drones again attacked Sevastopol – they did not deliver a severe blow but penetrated the inner harbour again. So Naval News suggests that the new defences were probably the answer.

Independent defence analyst Benjamin Pittet told the publication that the new defences are part of a broader effort to strengthen Crimea.

In recent weeks, Russian ships have been patrolling more often near the Kerch Strait, and on the ground, Russians are building many trenches around critical sites, and in the air, the Russians are becoming more aggressive towards NATO reconnaissance missions.

Background:

On 24 April, the Russian occupation authorities reported that the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea had carried out an attack with three unmanned speedboats.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





