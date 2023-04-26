All Sections
Zelenskyy: China supports Black Sea Initiative

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 26 April 2023, 22:51
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he heard Chinese leader Xi Jinping express support for Ukraine's Black Sea Grain Initiative and the Grain from Ukraine program.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening speech on 26 April

Quote: "It is very important that China shares our view of freedom of navigation and trade. I briefed Mr. Xi Jinping on our efforts to restore seaborne food exports. And I heard words of support for our Black Sea Grain Initiative and its extension, as well as support for our humanitarian efforts, in particular, the Grain from Ukraine program."

Details: Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine and China, like the vast majority of the world, are equally interested in the strength of the sovereignty of nations and territorial integrity, in compliance with the main security rules, in particular, the inadmissibility of threats with nuclear weapons and the proliferation of nuclear weapons in the world.

The President has stressed that Ukraine and China are equally interested in ensuring that the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is finally fully secured and that nuclear power plants are never used for military purposes again.

Zelenskyy and Xi have devoted a significant part of the conversation to the issue of a just peace and agreed to continue these communications.

According to the Ukrainian president, the conversation was "long and quite rational" and "is opening up opportunities".

Background:

  • On 26 April 2023, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the first conversation between the two leaders since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
  • Li Hui, a special representative of the People's Republic of China who is a former Chinese ambassador to Russia, is to be sent to Ukraine and other countries for talks on regulating the "Ukrainian crisis" [the war – ed.].
  • In addition, during a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined his vision of the steps that should be taken to end the war in Ukraine.

