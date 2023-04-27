All Sections
Fierce fighting for Bakhmut and Marinka underway – General Staff report

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 27 April 2023, 06:22
Fierce fighting for Bakhmut and Marinka underway – General Staff report
Stock photo from General Staff

The defence forces of Ukraine are holding the line, having repelled 54 Russian attacks over the last 24 hours, and the fiercest battles for the Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Marinka are ongoing.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00, 27 April 2023

Quote: "Despite significant losses, the Russian Federation does not abandon its plans to occupy our territory. It strikes and attacks both military and civilian targets."

"The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the past day, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 54 enemy attacks on these fronts. The fiercest fighting for Bakhmut and Marinka continues."

Details: Over the past day, Russian forces launched 7 missile and 39 air strikes, fired 61 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and critical infrastructure of settlements.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the occupiers fired at the settlements of Zarichchia, Bleshnia, Karpovychi, Medvedivka, Yanzhulivka, Halahanivka, Leonivka, Buda-Vorobiivska and Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Znob-Trubchevska, Chernatske, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Sydorivka, Koreniok, Khodyne, Shpyl and Mykolaivka in Sumy Oblast; and Huriv Kozachok, Hlyboke, Oliinykove and Zelene in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces continue to fortify positions in certain areas. Artillery and mortar attacks by the invaders targeted Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations. Terny, Torske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continue to carry out offensive actions. Fierce fighting continues for the town of Bakhmut. Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensives near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Ivanivske. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka, Dyliivka, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were shelled.

On the Avdiivka front, the invaders conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast, but were unsuccessful. They fired at Novokalynove, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near the town of Marinka. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions yesterday. They targeted Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Shakhtarske, Prechystivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers are on the defensive. At the same time, they fired at more than 30 settlements, including Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Beryslav, Kozatske, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Berehove and Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 11 strikes on clusters of Russian military manpower. In addition, six Russian UAVs were destroyed. Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed two air defence systems and two more important Russian military targets.

Advertisement: