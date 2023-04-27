All Sections
Zelenskyy: Over 20 civilians injured and 1 killed in Mykolaiv, several injured in Kostiantynivka

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 27 April 2023, 22:52
KINDERGARTEN AFTER NIGHT ATTACKS ON MYKOLAIV, PHOTO FROM MAYOR OLEKSANDR SIENKEVYCH'S TELEGRAM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the tragic aftermath of Russia’s latest attacks on the Ukrainian cities of Mykolaiv and Kostiantynivka.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "In Mykolaiv, the debris has been cleared from the site of last night’s missile strike. More than 20 people were wounded and one person was killed... My condolences to their families and friends. The missiles damaged dozens of ordinary houses and two educational establishments."

Details: A school, a college, and a residential building have been damaged.

The Ukrainian President said that Russian forces also carried out a missile strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of Thursday, 27 April.

"A school, a hospital, and several residential buildings have been damaged. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties," Zelenskyy said.

Advertisement: