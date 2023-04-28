Ukrainian defenders destroy 21 Russian missile overnight

Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 21 out of 23 Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles and 2 drones during the Russian air raid overnight.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine at about 04:00 in the morning using Tu-95 strategic bombers deployed from the Caspian Sea area.

Anti-aircraft missile units from the Ukrainian Air Force together with air defence forces of other units from the defence forces have destroyed 21 out of 23 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and two operational-tactical UAVs.

Details: Zaluzhnyi noted that the targets were destroyed in the areas of responsibility of Centre, Pivden (South) and Skhid (East) Air Commands.

Background:

A young woman and a three-year-old child were killed overnight during the Russian attack on the city of Dnipro.

A Russian missile hit a residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast. Five people were wounded and taken to hospital.

Air defence forces have shot down 11 cruise missiles and 2 drones in Kyiv Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!