Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance

Senior managers of Russian companies' branches in temporarily occupied Crimea have been instructed to prepare for evacuation.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The leadership of the representative offices of Russian state-owned companies on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula has been tasked with preparing for evacuation."

Details: Russian state-owned banks in the peninsula and the Russian proxy "Crimean railway" have received this information.

The NRC believes that this indicates comprehensive preparation measures for occupiers’ "evacuation".

After all, as the instruction states, not only the top officials but also their families should evacuate.

So far, the occupiers claim it is paid leave.

Background: Earlier, the occupying authorities of the peninsula instructed the sham district "authorities" to equip shelters in case of "[air-raid] threats". In particular, the relevant work was carried out in the city of Alupka.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!