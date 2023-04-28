Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force

Russia will not be able to restore the number of long-range missiles it had before the war but will instead look for other methods of terror.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As for long-range cruise missiles, of course, everyone is counting them. They think they may be running out of them. Russia will continue to produce them, but not at the same pace. It is clear that these missiles they had, which they used to attack us in the summer and autumn, were manufactured for many years, and now Russia is unlikely to be able to catch up with that number.

Advertisement:

Therefore, they will look for various other methods (to attack – ed.). Guided aerial bombs are one such option that they are using to replace missile weapons. Well, they will use old missile designs."

Background:

On the night of 28 April, the Russians fired 23 missiles at Ukraine; 21 of them were destroyed.

In Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, a Russian missile hit a residential building. As of 13:40, the death toll following the Russian attack had increased to 15.

During the night attack on Dnipro on 28 April, a young woman and a 3-year-old child were killed.

In early April, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia continues to use guided aerial bombs – up to 20 of them per day - on the contact line and in the contact line areas of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!