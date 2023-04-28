All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force

Friday, 28 April 2023, 13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force

Russia will not be able to restore the number of long-range missiles it had before the war but will instead look for other methods of terror.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "As for long-range cruise missiles, of course, everyone is counting them. They think they may be running out of them. Russia will continue to produce them, but not at the same pace. It is clear that these missiles they had, which they used to attack us in the summer and autumn, were manufactured for many years, and now Russia is unlikely to be able to catch up with that number.

Advertisement:

Therefore, they will look for various other methods (to attack – ed.). Guided aerial bombs are one such option that they are using to replace missile weapons. Well, they will use old missile designs."  

Background: 

  • On the night of 28 April, the Russians fired 23 missiles at Ukraine; 21 of them were destroyed.
  • In Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, a Russian missile hit a residential building. As of 13:40, the death toll following the Russian attack had increased to 15.
  • During the night attack on Dnipro on 28 April, a young woman and a 3-year-old child were killed.
  • In early April, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia continues to use guided aerial bombs – up to 20 of them per day - on the contact line and in the contact line areas of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: