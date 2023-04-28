All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force

Friday, 28 April 2023, 13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force

Russia will not be able to restore the number of long-range missiles it had before the war but will instead look for other methods of terror.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "As for long-range cruise missiles, of course, everyone is counting them. They think they may be running out of them. Russia will continue to produce them, but not at the same pace. It is clear that these missiles they had, which they used to attack us in the summer and autumn, were manufactured for many years, and now Russia is unlikely to be able to catch up with that number.

Therefore, they will look for various other methods (to attack – ed.). Guided aerial bombs are one such option that they are using to replace missile weapons. Well, they will use old missile designs."  

Background: 

  • On the night of 28 April, the Russians fired 23 missiles at Ukraine; 21 of them were destroyed.
  • In Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, a Russian missile hit a residential building. As of 13:40, the death toll following the Russian attack had increased to 15.
  • During the night attack on Dnipro on 28 April, a young woman and a 3-year-old child were killed.
  • In early April, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia continues to use guided aerial bombs – up to 20 of them per day - on the contact line and in the contact line areas of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: