All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US on new missile strike on Ukraine: We will do everything to bring Russia to justice

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 April 2023, 21:52
US on new missile strike on Ukraine: We will do everything to bring Russia to justice

The US government is determined to continue its comprehensive support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's armed aggression and to carry out further work to bring the Russian Federation to justice for its war crimes.

Source: Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesman for the US State Department, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: Patel commented on the position of official Washington on Friday regarding the latest Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Quote from Patel: "This is another example in a long line of examples of Russia's brazen disregard of Ukrainian civilians and Ukrainian life...

The United States is going to continue to do what it can to support our Ukrainian partners, continue to do what we can to hold the Russian Federation accountable as well."

Background: Early in the morning on April 28, Russia launched another missile attack on Ukraine, firing 23 cruise missiles from strategic aircraft. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 21 missiles, 2 missiles hit the city of Uman, Cherkasy Oblast.

As a result of a missile hitting an apartment building in Uman, 23 people died, including 4 children.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: