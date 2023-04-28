US on new missile strike on Ukraine: We will do everything to bring Russia to justice

The US government is determined to continue its comprehensive support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's armed aggression and to carry out further work to bring the Russian Federation to justice for its war crimes.

Source: Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesman for the US State Department, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: Patel commented on the position of official Washington on Friday regarding the latest Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Quote from Patel: "This is another example in a long line of examples of Russia's brazen disregard of Ukrainian civilians and Ukrainian life...

The United States is going to continue to do what it can to support our Ukrainian partners, continue to do what we can to hold the Russian Federation accountable as well."

Background: Early in the morning on April 28, Russia launched another missile attack on Ukraine, firing 23 cruise missiles from strategic aircraft. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 21 missiles, 2 missiles hit the city of Uman, Cherkasy Oblast.

As a result of a missile hitting an apartment building in Uman, 23 people died, including 4 children.

