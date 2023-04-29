Democrats call on Biden to give Ukraine F-16 jets

US President Joe Biden's fellow party members are pressuring him to make a decision on sending F-16 fighters and long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Source: The Hill

Details: Members of Congress from the Democratic and Republican parties have called on Biden to supply Ukraine with long-range ATACMS rocket artillery and modern F-16 fighters, the news agency writes.

"The equipment could be key in the defence of Ukrainian people and any offensive push against Russian positions, the lawmakers argue – and some U.S. military leaders agree," the agency notes.

The Hill names the leading figures in the Democratic Party who are putting the most pressure on Biden. These are Jason Crow, Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse, Jared Golden, and Mark Kelly.

Despite the calls, the news agency notes that the White House has not yet changed its position, refusing to supply Ukraine with ATACMS and F-16s.

"But the U.S. pledge in January to provide M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine earlier this spring, after months of opposition from the White House, has given cause for optimism that the administration may come around to providing even heavier weaponry," writes the Hill.



Background:

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has promised to lobby for more weapons, ammunition, and Western fighter jets for Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has asked Ukraine's friends to speed up the decision to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

