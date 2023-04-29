All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on possible losses during liberation of Crimea: Russia is greatly weakened

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 April 2023, 16:56
Zelenskyy on possible losses during liberation of Crimea: Russia is greatly weakened

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia has been greatly weakened in its year-long war with Ukraine, so the prospects of Ukraine suffering great losses of manpower during the liberation of Crimea have changed significantly. 

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview to Finnish, Swedish, Danish and Norwegian journalists

Details: Zelenskyy was reminded of his statement made on 23 May 2022, where he said that the liberation of Crimea by military means could cost Ukraine hundreds of thousands of soldiers' lives. He was asked how many lives he was willing to give for the liberation of Crimea now.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Russia has become much weaker since then. They have lost a large amount of powerful manpower - professional soldiers, not mobilised men. All the figures produced by the analytics of all states regarding their number of real military manpower, coherence and training, were overstated. They are a great power, and they have many different weapons, but psychologically much has changed since that moment. We saw this during the Kherson operation.

They are afraid, they are afraid of dying. I think their spirit has been broken. They don’t understand how this happened: ‘We reached Kyiv, just two or three more days and it will be over…’ They were psychologically broken. The situation is very different from last year's. So it could be different in relation to Crimea."

Earlier: In the same interview Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing for a counteroffensive, but weapons are needed to preserve more lives. At the same time, he believes that Ukraine cannot delay the campaign to liberate its territories until its partners have provided F-16 fighter jets, so the counteroffensive will have to begin earlier.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: