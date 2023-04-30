All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian authorities claim Ukrainian bombardment caused fire and house collapse in Russia's Bryansk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 30 April 2023, 05:57
Russian authorities claim Ukrainian bombardment caused fire and house collapse in Russia's Bryansk Oblast
Stock photo from Livejournal

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast of Russia, has twice claimed that a fire and partial destruction of a residential building in the village of Suzemka was allegedly caused by bombardment from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Quote from Bogomaz: "The Ukrainian Armed Forces have attacked the village of Suzemka. There is one victim.

As a result of the strike, there was a fire and partial destruction of one residential building. All services are working at the scene."

Updated at 00:57, quote from Bogomaz: "The Ukrainian Armed Forces have bombarded the village of Suzemka again with MLRS. Several rockets were shot down by the air defence system of the Russian Armed Forces. There are no casualties.

One residential building was partially destroyed. Emergency services are working at the scene."

Background: Power was cut off in the village of Klimovo in Russia's Bryansk Oblast on the night of 26-27 April, with the local authorities claiming it was fire from Ukrainian troops.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: