Russian authorities claim Ukrainian bombardment caused fire and house collapse in Russia's Bryansk Oblast

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast of Russia, has twice claimed that a fire and partial destruction of a residential building in the village of Suzemka was allegedly caused by bombardment from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Quote from Bogomaz: "The Ukrainian Armed Forces have attacked the village of Suzemka. There is one victim.

As a result of the strike, there was a fire and partial destruction of one residential building. All services are working at the scene."

Updated at 00:57, quote from Bogomaz: "The Ukrainian Armed Forces have bombarded the village of Suzemka again with MLRS. Several rockets were shot down by the air defence system of the Russian Armed Forces. There are no casualties.

One residential building was partially destroyed. Emergency services are working at the scene."

Background: Power was cut off in the village of Klimovo in Russia's Bryansk Oblast on the night of 26-27 April, with the local authorities claiming it was fire from Ukrainian troops.

