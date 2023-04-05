Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Melitopol

An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied town of Melitopol on the morning of 5 April.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the legitimate mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram; Fedorov on the air of national television

Quote from Fedorov: "Cotton continues to flourish [i.e., explosions have occurred] in temporarily occupied Melitopol." [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme – ed.]

Details: The mayor noted that the explosion was heard in the city’s northern and western districts.

Information regarding the location and other details of the explosion are being established.

Later, on the air of national television, Fedorov clarified that the explosions were heard around 8:20 in the area where the airfield and the locomotive depot are located.

According to the mayor, local residents have recently seen a concentration of Russian equipment there. The Russians also started to build another fortification line in the same direction.

Background: A car exploded in temporarily occupied Melitopol on the morning of 3 April, injuring collaborator Maksym Zubarev.

