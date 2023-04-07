Ukrainian assault forces shoot down Russian Su-25 near Marinka

Another Russian Su-25 Frogfoot attack aircraft was destroyed by paratroopers on 7 April.



Source: Command of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces on Facebook



Quote: "On 7 April, in Donetsk Oblast, an air defence unit of one of the military units of the Ukrainian Airborne Assault Forces shot down another Russian Su-25 Grach attack aircraft."





Details: It is not specified which weapon was deployed to shoot down the Russian plane. The released video shows the downed plane being on fire and, presumably, the ejection of the pilot taking place.

Background: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the town of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Which branch of the Armed Forces was distinguished by its performance has not yet been reported.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!