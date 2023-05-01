All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force posts photo with US Zuni rockets

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 13:54
Ukraine's Air Force posts photo with US Zuni rockets
photo: wikipedia

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, has posted a photo of a Su-25 attack aircraft armed with American Zuni air-to-ground rockets. 

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Details: Oleschuk posted a photo of a Su-25 attack aircraft armed with Zuni rockets. 

In the photo, the rockets are signed in Ukrainian: "For the children of Uman and the people of Uman", which may indicate that Ukrainian combat aircraft are already using American rockets against the invaders.

These aircraft rockets are designed to hit ground targets, fortifications, other objects and columns of Russian equipment on the march.

In January, the United States included 4,000 Zuni unguided aircraft rockets in one of the packages of military aid to Ukraine.

Background:

