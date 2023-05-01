Ukraine's Air Force posts photo with US Zuni rockets

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, has posted a photo of a Su-25 attack aircraft armed with American Zuni air-to-ground rockets.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Details: Oleschuk posted a photo of a Su-25 attack aircraft armed with Zuni rockets.

In the photo, the rockets are signed in Ukrainian: "For the children of Uman and the people of Uman", which may indicate that Ukrainian combat aircraft are already using American rockets against the invaders.

These aircraft rockets are designed to hit ground targets, fortifications, other objects and columns of Russian equipment on the march.

In January, the United States included 4,000 Zuni unguided aircraft rockets in one of the packages of military aid to Ukraine.

Background:

On 28 April, a Russian missile hit a residential building in the city of Uman, Cherkasy Oblast.

Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, reported from the scene that the Russians had hit the building in Uman with a Kh-101 missile. This resulted in the collapse of an entire stairwell of the building where 109 people were living or registered. Twenty-seven apartments were completely destroyed. Thirty-three cars were completely burned out or damaged.

On 29 April, the search and rescue operation was completed. As a result of the attack, 23 people were killed, including six children, and nine others were injured; two more people are considered missing.

