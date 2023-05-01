All Sections
Night attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 1 May 2023, 16:37
Night attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged
PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Over 100 apartment blocks and houses, nine educational institutions and five shops were damaged in a Russian missile attack on the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 31 April – 1 May.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "24 multi-storey buildings, 80 private houses, nine schools and preschool educational institutions, and five shops have been damaged in Pavlohrad. 40 private houses have been damaged in the Verbky territorial hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]."

 

Details: The attack on the Pavlohrad district reportedly hit an industrial facility, causing a fire that was put out.

 

Background:

  • Explosions were heard in the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, late on Sunday evening. The city authorities reported that there was no chemical threat after the explosions in the city.
  • The number of casualties of the overnight attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has reportedly reached 34, including five children.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

