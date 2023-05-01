Missile attack on Pavlohrad, two people dead – Zelenskyy

As a result of a missile strike on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were killed.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address

Quote: "Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Missiles of terrorists claimed the lives of two people, very young guys... My condolences to the families! Another forty people - women, children, men - received help after injuries and traumas. "

Details: The President stressed that the invaders "will bear responsibility for each such strike."

Background:

