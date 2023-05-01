Missile attack on Pavlohrad, two people dead – Zelenskyy
Monday, 1 May 2023, 23:27
As a result of a missile strike on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were killed.
Source: Zelenskyy in a video address
Quote: "Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Missiles of terrorists claimed the lives of two people, very young guys... My condolences to the families! Another forty people - women, children, men - received help after injuries and traumas. "
Details: The President stressed that the invaders "will bear responsibility for each such strike."
Background:
- Explosions were heard in the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, late on Sunday evening. The city authorities reported that there was no chemical threat after the explosions in the city.
- The number of casualties of the overnight attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has reportedly reached 34, including five children.
- As a result of the attack, over 100 apartment blocks and houses, nine educational institutions and five shops were damaged.
