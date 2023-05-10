All Sections
Russians deport Zaporizhzhia NPP employees' families from Enerhodar – General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 10 May 2023, 07:10
Russians deport Zaporizhzhia NPP employees' families from Enerhodar – General Staff
STOCK PHOTO FROM ARMYINFORM

The occupiers have taken family members of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) employees to Rostov Oblast in Russia under the guise of "evacuation".

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "In Enerhodar, the Russian occupiers have organised a so-called ‘evacuation’ for family members of Zaporizhzhia NPP employees. However, power plant employees are not allowed to leave the city."

Details: The General Staff has noted that the so-called occupation authorities announced the evacuation of people to Berdiansk and Kyrylivka to holiday camps and hotels. However, those who agreed were taken to Rostov Oblast in Russia and placed in tented cities.

The General Staff has also said that the situation in Velyka Bilozerka is somewhat different. Last week, most of the collaborators left the settlement in their own vehicles in the direction of Crimea.

Background: 

  • As stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian side is evacuating the occupation authorities, the so-called people's militia and their families from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Looted property is being transported towards occupied Crimea.
  • The Russian invaders are "evacuating" their puppet leaders and collaborators, as well as children with teachers and educators, from Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the direction of occupied Berdiansk.

