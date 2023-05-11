All Sections
Occupiers kill 5 civilians in Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts in one day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 May 2023, 08:37
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACKS ON DONETSK OBLAST. PHOTO: TELEGRAM-CHANNEL OF KYRYLENKO

Five people have been killed by the Russian occupiers over the past day: three in Donetsk Oblast, one in Kherson Oblast and one in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 10 May, the Russians killed three residents of Donetsk Oblast: two in Chasiv Yar and one in Novokalynove. Two people in the oblast have been wounded."

Details: Russian attacks have also resulted in one person killed and one more injured in Kherson Oblast.

In total, the occupiers fired 461 shells from heavy artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, UAVs and aircraft on Kherson Oblast over the past day. The Russians attacked the city of Kherson 10 times alone.

The Russian military hit residential neighbourhoods of the region's settlements and the territory of a plant in Kherson.

The invaders also attacked Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 67-year-old man in Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, and damaging at least five private houses.

A 49-year-old civilian has been wounded during a mortar attack in the village of Fyholivka, Kupiansk district. He has been taken to hospital. A private household was damaged.

Mine danger remains high in the region. In particular, a 44-year-old civilian man has been wounded by a Lepestok anti-personnel mine during the morning of 11 May. Doctors are providing him with medical assistance.

Subjects: Donetsk region
