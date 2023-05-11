Special envoy of Brazilian president meets with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Celso Amorim, the Brazilian president's special envoy for International Affairs and former Foreign Minister, has arrived in Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Voice Of America

Details: Neither the Office of the President nor the administration of the President of Brazil reported on the visit and meeting.

Advertisement:

After meeting with Zelenskyy, the special envoy told Brazilian newspaper O Globo that Zelenskyy understood that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was working to achieve peace.

Another newspaper, Folha de S. Paulo, quoted Amorim as saying that his dialogue with Ukrainian officials was positive and helped them build trust, as well as explain Brazil's goals for achieving peace.

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on his Twitter that he had met with Amorim.

Zelenskyy has said that during the meeting, he has stressed that the only plan capable of stopping the Russian aggression in Ukraine is the Ukrainian peace formula.

Зустрівся зі спеціальним радником Президента Бразилії з міжнародних питань Селсо Аморімом. Наголосив, що єдиний план, здатний припинити російську агресію в Україні, – це українська формула миру. Обговорили можливість проведення саміту Україна – Латинська Америка. Очікую на… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 11, 2023

Background:

On 6 April, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proposed that Ukraine cede the Crimean peninsula to Russia to end the war.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, in response, stated that Ukraine will not trade its territories.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also stated that the US should "stop encouraging" the war in Ukraine.

On 23 April, the Brazilian president said that he was not seeking to "please anyone" but was trying to find a "third alternative" which, in his opinion, should restore peace to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!