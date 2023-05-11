All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


In Kamchatka, two soldiers sent to prison for refusing to fight in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 11 May 2023, 12:31
In Kamchatka, two soldiers sent to prison for refusing to fight in Ukraine
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

A military court in Russia's Kamchatka has sentenced two servicemen who refused to go to war in Ukraine to 2.6 years in a general security prison.

Source: Siberia.Realii news outlet

Details: Military officer Aleksandr Stepanov refused to go to Ukraine on 18 January 2023 while staying at the headquarters of one of the military units in Kamchatka.

On 21 January, another serviceman, Andrei Mikhailov, refused to comply with a similar order from the commander while in a club of a military unit in the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

They were found guilty of disobeying the command's order during mobilisation.

From September 2022 to the end of April 2023, Russian military courts received 1,064 criminal cases against servicemen who voluntarily left their place of service, refused to obey an order or deserted.

In September 2022, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law on amendments to the Criminal Code, which increased prison terms for desertion per se and desertion during hostilities and mobilisation. The first criminal case with these amendments considered was initiated in Murmansk in December 2022.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

In April, CNN, citing Western officials, reported that the Kremlin was having trouble building a "trained military force" but feared a new wave of mobilisation in Russia due to public sentiment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration
All News
Advertisement: