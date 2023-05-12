All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians train to quickly flee from ZNPP – head of Energoatom

Iryna BalachukFriday, 12 May 2023, 11:53
Russians train to quickly flee from ZNPP – head of Energoatom
Stock photo from Energoatom's Telegram

The Russian occupiers who remain at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the town of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast are preparing for possible evacuation and have even trained to get ready quickly and evacuate from the station in case of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in that area.

Source: Radio Svoboda, with reference to Petro Kotin, head of the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company "Energoatom" (SE NNEGC "Energoatom")

Quote: "They are all preparing for the evacuation and have even trained to get ready extra quickly, loading all the property they had stolen and fleeing from the power plant on first demand, on first command, when necessary."

Advertisement:

Details: Kotin added that lately, the quantity of the Russian soldiers at the ZNPP has increased, and the power plant itself has become a stronghold where the occupiers store large amounts of weaponry, trucks, equipment and private vehicles, which they had stolen from civilians.

Meanwhile, he believes that the occupiers will not build the defence line at the ZNPP in case of the Ukrainian army's counteroffensive, and they will try to quickly evacuate from the plant.

Kotin added that the collaborators, who helped the occupying administration to "impose new rules" in the city, are already being evacuated, just like some of the ZNPP staff and their families.

Note: The Russian forces captured the ZNPP in March 2022.

Background:

  • It was reported that the Russians plan to evacuate from Enerhodar about 3,000 workers servicing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
  • On 7 May, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Russians were taking the residents of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the direction of Berdiansk and Prymorsk.
  • Petro Kotin, the head of Energoatom, the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company, stated that the Ukrainian military understands that during the counteroffensive, they will have to bypass the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to avoid damage to this facility.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: