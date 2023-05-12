Russians train to quickly flee from ZNPP – head of Energoatom

The Russian occupiers who remain at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the town of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast are preparing for possible evacuation and have even trained to get ready quickly and evacuate from the station in case of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in that area.

Source: Radio Svoboda, with reference to Petro Kotin, head of the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company "Energoatom" (SE NNEGC "Energoatom")

Quote: "They are all preparing for the evacuation and have even trained to get ready extra quickly, loading all the property they had stolen and fleeing from the power plant on first demand, on first command, when necessary."

Details: Kotin added that lately, the quantity of the Russian soldiers at the ZNPP has increased, and the power plant itself has become a stronghold where the occupiers store large amounts of weaponry, trucks, equipment and private vehicles, which they had stolen from civilians.

Meanwhile, he believes that the occupiers will not build the defence line at the ZNPP in case of the Ukrainian army's counteroffensive, and they will try to quickly evacuate from the plant.

Kotin added that the collaborators, who helped the occupying administration to "impose new rules" in the city, are already being evacuated, just like some of the ZNPP staff and their families.

Note: The Russian forces captured the ZNPP in March 2022.

Background:

It was reported that the Russians plan to evacuate from Enerhodar about 3,000 workers servicing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

On 7 May, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Russians were taking the residents of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the direction of Berdiansk and Prymorsk.

Petro Kotin, the head of Energoatom, the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company, stated that the Ukrainian military understands that during the counteroffensive, they will have to bypass the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to avoid damage to this facility.

