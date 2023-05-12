All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Vigilance and accuracy: Ukrainian artillery kills assault group of invaders in Bakhmut

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 12 May 2023, 12:17
Vigilance and accuracy: Ukrainian artillery kills assault group of invaders in Bakhmut

Ukrainian defenders have demonstrated the destruction of a Russian assault group in Bakhmut on the night of 12 May; artillery of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade was involved.

Source:  Roman Hryshchenko, Commander of the 127th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade, on Facebook 

Quote from Hryshchenko: "Tonight (the night of May 11-12 – ed.), in one of the areas of the front in Bakhmut, the aerial reconnaissance of the 127th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded the movement of the occupiers' assault group. The coordinates were promptly sent to the artillery of the 60th Separate Mechanised Inhulets Brigade" (Inhulets is a river in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – ed.). 

Advertisement:

Details: According to Hryshchenko, the brigade's soldiers acted in a well-coordinated and clear manner. Thanks to two accurate shots, the occupier's group was destroyed. 

"We are proud of the fact that air reconnaissance and artillery communicate with each other succinctly and effectively. The vigilance and accuracy of Ukrainian fighters make it possible to repel the Russians," the commander emphasised.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: