All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin runs out of "adequate responses", worst for Russia about to begin – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 12 May 2023, 13:56
Putin runs out of adequate responses, worst for Russia about to begin – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, stock photo: Getty Images

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has said that all attempts by Vladimir Putin, President of the aggressor country, to intimidate Ukraine with "adequate responses" have failed and that the worst is only just beginning for Russia itself.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote from Danilov: "All of Russia's attempts to intimidate Ukrainians and the world with a so-called 'adequate response' appear to be talking to themselves. Putin used everything he could".

Details: He believes the worst is just beginning for Russia, a fake country without Western developments and investments.

Advertisement:

"There will be many 'pleasant' encounters with advanced technologies ahead for Russians... and these will not be just smartphones," the NSDC Secretary stated.

Background: The last time, on 11 May, the Kremlin promised an "adequate response" to the supply of long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: