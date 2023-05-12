All Sections
Putin runs out of "adequate responses", worst for Russia about to begin – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 12 May 2023, 13:56
Putin runs out of adequate responses, worst for Russia about to begin – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, stock photo: Getty Images

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has said that all attempts by Vladimir Putin, President of the aggressor country, to intimidate Ukraine with "adequate responses" have failed and that the worst is only just beginning for Russia itself.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote from Danilov: "All of Russia's attempts to intimidate Ukrainians and the world with a so-called 'adequate response' appear to be talking to themselves. Putin used everything he could".

Details: He believes the worst is just beginning for Russia, a fake country without Western developments and investments.

"There will be many 'pleasant' encounters with advanced technologies ahead for Russians... and these will not be just smartphones," the NSDC Secretary stated.

Background: The last time, on 11 May, the Kremlin promised an "adequate response" to the supply of long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

Advertisement: