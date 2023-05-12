All Sections
Russian forces hit farm in Kharkiv Oblast, killing its worker

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 12 May 2023, 14:35

A Russian attack killed a farm worker in the village of Cherneshchyna in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast on 12 May.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy continues to attack civilian infrastructure and civilians in the contact line settlements of Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian invaders hit a farm in the village of Cherneshchyna in Izium district today [on 12 May]. Unfortunately, the strike killed a 30-year-old farm worker. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

