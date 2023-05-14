Explosions heard in Ternopil Oblast

Volodymyr Trush, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, reported that explosions sounded in Ternopil Oblast on the night of 13-14 May.

Source: Trush on Telegram

Quote: "Sounds of explosions are heard in Ternopil Oblast.

Stay in shelters. Do not post photos, videos or comment on directions [of Russian missiles – ed.]."

Background: Explosions rocked the city of Ternopil while an air-raid warning was announced, a non-residential building caught fire.

As a result of the attack, two people were wounded.

