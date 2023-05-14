Explosions heard in Ternopil Oblast
Sunday, 14 May 2023, 05:04
Volodymyr Trush, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, reported that explosions sounded in Ternopil Oblast on the night of 13-14 May.
Source: Trush on Telegram
Quote: "Sounds of explosions are heard in Ternopil Oblast.
Stay in shelters. Do not post photos, videos or comment on directions [of Russian missiles – ed.]."
Advertisement:
Background: Explosions rocked the city of Ternopil while an air-raid warning was announced, a non-residential building caught fire.
As a result of the attack, two people were wounded.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!