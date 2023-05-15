All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service is behind the attack on occupying "Internal Minister" of Luhansk – source

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 15 May 2023, 18:07
Ukraine's Security Service is behind the attack on occupying Internal Minister of Luhansk – source
Kornet Igor. Photo from open sources

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is responsible for the explosion that severely injured Igor Kornet, the so-called acting Minister of Internal Affairs of the "Luhansk People’s Republic" [a self-proclaimed, Russian-backed illegal formation in Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast – ed.].

Source: informant of Ukrainska Pravda in law enforcement

Details: The source provided no other details so far.

Reportedly, Igor Kornet, the so-called acting Minister of Internal Affairs of the Luhansk People’s Republic, was injured in an explosion in the occupied city of Luhansk on 15 May.

The Russian media outlets report that Kornet received a serious injury and is now in emergency care. In total, seven people were injured by the explosion.

