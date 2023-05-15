Lukashenko increases combat readiness of troops after Russia loses 4 aircraft

During a visit to the Central Command Post of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, stated that the troops have been on high combat readiness since 13 May.

Source: Belarusian Telegraph Agency

Quote from Lukashenko: "No big reports. Let's look at what is happening around our country, primarily in the air.

We often discuss security issues in our state, especially in the airspace. As I see it, the situation here is not critical right now. Nevertheless, there are worrying factors."

Details: Lukashenko noted that the troops have been on high alert for several days.

He was informed that on Saturday, after the incidents, the Belarusian Air Force and air defence were transferred to the number one readiness level.

Quote: "Three days after the events near us. I mean in Bryansk Oblast [Russia – ed.] when four aircraft were shot down.

We had to react to this. Since then, we have been on high alert – [that is,] our troops.

Therefore, I am interested in the situation around the country. And, of course, the directions and prospects for developing this situation. In brief. No scaremongering. About what is happening and what we expect in the short term."

Updated: After completing Lukashenko's report, Andrey Lukyanovich, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces of Belarus, shared the details with journalists.

He stated that the duty forces are in an intensified mode because of the latest events on the western and southern borders, particularly in connection with the combat training activities of NATO countries led by the USA.

"At the moment, additional forces and means are being recruited. We have from 750 to 1,000 people in our Armed Forces standing in for combat air defence duty every day. After the incidents in the Russian Federation, the duty forces were brought to highest combat readiness. Specifically, anti-aircraft missile troops, radio engineering and aircraft," said the commander.

According to him, combat duty is conducted in an intensified mode, and security at all airfields and some radio engineering and anti-aircraft missile forces facilities were reinforced as well.

Background: On 13 May, Russian media reported that Russia had lost two helicopters and two jets in one day. Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, later said Russia had lost five combat aircraft that day: two jets and three helicopters.

On 15 May, Lukashenko arrived at the central command post of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defence Forces to hear a report on the organisation and performance of air defence missions. The president’s press service posted a photo of Lukashenko there amid rumours of his poor health.

