Zelensky returned to Kyiv and immediately held Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 16 May 2023, 12:45
President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief after his return from Europe to Kyiv, where he heard information about the situation at the contact line.

Source: Zelensky on Telegram

Quote from president: "The first thing after returning to Kyiv is the Staff meeting. I listened to the heads of the OSGT [operational and strategic groups of troops – ed.] about the course of hostilities on their fronts. We reviewed the general operational situation and intelligence data."

Details: At this meeting, the schedule for the supply of weapons and ammunition and their distribution by combat units and reserves was adjusted as well.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, the results of checking the combat readiness of the newly created brigades were checked.

Background:

  • On the evening of 15 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he was returning from visits to Italy, France, Germany and the UK with new defence packages for Ukraine and greater support for the Ukrainian peace formula.

