Occupiers forbid Zaporizhzhia NPP staff to even talk to each other – Energoatom

The occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) make the rules of work and stay at the plant for the staff stricter every day. At the moment the employees are not even allowed to talk to each other.

Source: Ukrainian State Enterprise National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom on Telegram

Quote: "After a recently introduced ban on using even feature phones on the territory of the ZNPP, the Russian terrorists enter another level of absurdity and introduce even more nonsensical restrictions for the staff."

Details: Reportedly, nearly 2,500 members of staff currently remain at the ZNPP.

Advertisement:

However, it is armed guards who decide how the plant is going to work – they thoroughly check the employees before their shifts, only let them get to their workplaces by an overpass, ban them from moving around the territory of the ZNPP and even from going outside.

Also, as Energoatom reports, the occupiers demand that the employees only look in front of them while working and not communicate with each other.

The reason for such restrictions, which make the communication between the employees extremely difficult, may be an attempt of the occupiers to disguise their firing positions and a big quantity of military equipment in the territory of the power plant.

Background:

It was reported that the Russians plan to evacuate about 3,000 workers servicing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from the satellite city of Enerhodar.

On 7 May, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Russians were taking the residents of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the direction of Berdyansk and Primorsk, Russia.

Petro Kotin, Head of Energoatom, Ukrainian National Nuclear Energy Generating Company, stated that the Ukrainian military understands that during the counteroffensive, they will have to bypass the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to avoid damage to this facility.

Kotin added that the Russian occupiers who remain at the ZNPP in Enerhodar are preparing for possible evacuation and have even held training to quickly flee the ZNPP in case of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





