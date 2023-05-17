Belgium is ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

Belgium has announced its readiness to conduct training for Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighters.

Source: DeMorgen media outlet referring to the office of the Belgian PM; Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, on Telegram

Details: The F-16 issue was reportedly discussed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

"During the summit in The Hague earlier this month, the F-16 issue was also discussed during a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister. We said we could not supply the aircraft, but we could train pilots," DeMorgen said.

Quote from Yermak: "We need fighter jets and we thank our allies for their decision to work in this direction. In particular, Belgium has also confirmed its readiness to train pilots."

Background:

It became known on 15 May that the UK would start training Ukrainian pilots in the summer and is already working with other countries to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he had "opened the door" to training pilots from Ukraine, without specifying any details.

Following a meeting on the sidelines of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik on Tuesday, the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands agreed to facilitate the creation of an international coalition to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

