Senior Ukrainian official warns of responsibility for posting air defence work

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 17 May 2023, 05:22
Senior Ukrainian official warns of responsibility for posting air defence work
OLEKSII DANILOV. PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, has said that those who post details of the work of the Ukrainian air defence forces will be held responsible for such actions.

Source: Danilov during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We had a not-so-pleasant case when our citizens, not understanding a very dangerous situation, posted a video [of air defence operations – ed.]. This is unacceptable. Moreover, I am more than sure that those who do such things will be held responsible for this."

Details: Commenting on a question regarding a statement by the Russian Defence Ministry about the alleged destruction of a Patriot system in Ukraine, Danilov said that "they need to say something, declare something".

Background:

  • Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 18 missiles of various types and a number of Shahed drones on the night of 15-16 May, with all Russian targets shot down by the defenders.
  • According to CNN, Russia's missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 15–16 May did not destroy a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, as the Russian Defence Ministry has claimed.
  • CNN reported that Russia has begun more large-scale attacks in an attempt to force Ukraine to delay its counteroffensive. 

