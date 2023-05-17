All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Senior Ukrainian official warns of responsibility for posting air defence work

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 17 May 2023, 05:22
Senior Ukrainian official warns of responsibility for posting air defence work
OLEKSII DANILOV. PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, has said that those who post details of the work of the Ukrainian air defence forces will be held responsible for such actions.

Source: Danilov during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We had a not-so-pleasant case when our citizens, not understanding a very dangerous situation, posted a video [of air defence operations – ed.]. This is unacceptable. Moreover, I am more than sure that those who do such things will be held responsible for this."

Advertisement:

Details: Commenting on a question regarding a statement by the Russian Defence Ministry about the alleged destruction of a Patriot system in Ukraine, Danilov said that "they need to say something, declare something".

Background:

  • Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 18 missiles of various types and a number of Shahed drones on the night of 15-16 May, with all Russian targets shot down by the defenders.
  • According to CNN, Russia's missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 15–16 May did not destroy a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, as the Russian Defence Ministry has claimed.
  • CNN reported that Russia has begun more large-scale attacks in an attempt to force Ukraine to delay its counteroffensive. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: