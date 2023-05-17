All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Scholz has no intention of participating in "fighter jet coalition" for Ukraine

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 13:58

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not see Germany participating in the debates about creating an alliance that will supply Ukraine with Western fighter jets.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Tagesschau

Scholz was responding to a question about whether Germany will be participating in a joint alliance announced by the Netherlands, the UK and France with the aim of training pilots and supplying fighter jets.

 "We have focused on what we are doing. This is crucial for Ukraine's ability to defend itself," Scholz stated, speaking in Reykjavik on the sidelines of the Council of Europe summit.

Advertisement:

He mentioned the supply of tanks, technical maintenance for weapons systems, ammunition, and enhancement of air defence against Russian attacks. Scholz said Germany has made further commitments in these sectors.

On 17 May, following a meeting on the sidelines of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, the prime ministers of the UK and the Netherlands agreed to head the "fighter jet coalition", whose primary goal is to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his evening address on Tuesday, 16 May that the UK and the Netherlands, along with France, have joined the "fighter jet coalition".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, earlier stated that Warsaw was prepared to keep supplying Ukraine with its MiG-29 fighters, but not to send F-16 fighter jets, since Poland has few of them.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: