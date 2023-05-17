All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces advance on Bakhmut front, fighting for city continues – Deputy Defence Minister

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 17 May 2023, 14:27
Ukrainian forces advance on Bakhmut front, fighting for city continues – Deputy Defence Minister
CURRENT SITUATION ON THE BAKHMUT FRONT. PHOTO: DEEPSTATEMAP

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar has said that Ukrainian forces have liberated nearly 20 square kilometres on the Bakhmut front and repeated that fierce fighting for the city of Bakhmut itself is still underway, with Russian forces making minor gains.

Source: Hanna Maliar on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "Currently on the Bakhmut front:

Advertisement:
  • [Ukrainian forces] have held the nearly 20 square kilometres they liberated on the outskirts [of Bakhmut] over the course of the past few days, and are moving forward and advancing in some areas.
  • Fierce fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut itself. Enemy forces are making some gains."

Details: Maliar also said that Ukrainian commanders and soldiers were doing everything that any military could do in this situation: "They are doing it skilfully, to the best of their ability."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: