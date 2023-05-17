Ukrainian forces advance on Bakhmut front, fighting for city continues – Deputy Defence Minister

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar has said that Ukrainian forces have liberated nearly 20 square kilometres on the Bakhmut front and repeated that fierce fighting for the city of Bakhmut itself is still underway, with Russian forces making minor gains.

Source: Hanna Maliar on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "Currently on the Bakhmut front:

Advertisement:

[Ukrainian forces] have held the nearly 20 square kilometres they liberated on the outskirts [of Bakhmut] over the course of the past few days, and are moving forward and advancing in some areas.

Fierce fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut itself. Enemy forces are making some gains."

Details: Maliar also said that Ukrainian commanders and soldiers were doing everything that any military could do in this situation: "They are doing it skilfully, to the best of their ability."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!