Number of casualties in Kherson Oblast increases to 3, including 5-year-old child

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 17 May 2023, 19:11
Three people, including a minor child, were killed and two more were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Zelenivka, Kherson Oblast, on the afternoon of 17 May.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The country of terrorists, aggressors and war criminals, which will end its journey with shame and a tribunal, today took the lives of a little Kherson resident and two adults.

The Russian military attacked Zelenivka during the day. As a result of the attack, five people who were on their way to the store have been injured."

Details: The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has said that the attack took place around 16:00; one of the occupiers' munitions hit near a store where local residents were.

A five-year-old boy and two men received injuries incompatible with life.

 
PHOTO FROM THE TELEGRAM OF THE PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

Another man and a 16-year-old boy received injuries of varying severity.

Prokudin has noted that medics tried to save the child and immediately took him to the hospital by passing transport, but the boy died before arriving at the hospital.

The teenager is in serious condition and is being operated on. A 24-year-old man has moderate injuries.

The Prosecutor's Office has started a pre-trial investigation based on this fact under Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Background: 

  • Earlier, Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, said that a child was killed and two other people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Zelenivka, Kherson Oblast.

