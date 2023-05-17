Bakhmut and Marinka remain in epicentre of fighting – General Staff report

Russian invaders continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, while Bakhmut and Marinka remain at the epicentre of fighting.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 17 May

Details: Over the last day, 25 combat engagements took place on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

The occupiers also launched five missile attacks on the cities of Bakhmut and Kherson using S-300 air defence systems.

In addition, the Russians carried out 32 airstrikes and fired more than 40 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements, causing civilian casualties as well as damage to private homes and other civilian and administrative infrastructure.

The General Staff has emphasised that the threat of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high as the invaders continue to use terror tactics.

On the Lyman front, the occupiers conducted offensive actions in the vicinity of Nevske, Luhansk Oblast, over the course of the day. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske and Vesele. Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Dibrova, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continued to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting for Bakhmut continues. In addition, during the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Ivanivske. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bakhmut and Kurdiumivka. Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Pivnichne and Shumy in Donetsk Oblast suffered from attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions over the last day. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Novoselivka Persha and Pervomaiske and attacked Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled numerous attacks by the occupiers near the town of Marinka. At the same time, the occupiers launched an airstrike on Krasnohorivka and fired on the settlements of Marinka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the invaders did not conduct any offensive actions during the day. They carried out an airstrike in the area of Velyka Novosilka and fired on Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Novoukrainka.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians fired mortars and artillery at Khotiivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Komarivka and Volfyne in Sumy Oblast; and Huriv Kozachok, Udy, Okip, Kozacha Lopan, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Budarky, Zybyne, Ustynivka and Zarubynka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians continue to try to improve their tactical position. Over the course of the day, they conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Masiutivka and Novoselivske. They conducted an airstrike near Pershotravneve. The occupiers fired artillery and mortars at the settlements of Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zakhidne, Masiutivka, Tabaivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers continue to conduct defensive actions. They conducted an airstrike on Novopil in Donetsk Oblast and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. At the same time, the Russians attacked more than 20 settlements, including Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Tyahyntsi, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys and Shyroka Balka in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

There are no major changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian aircraft carried out 14 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment, five of which were against the occupiers' anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, during this day, the defenders destroyed two Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit one command post, six clusters of manpower, two ammunition storage points, two fuel and lubricant depots, one artillery unit at a firing position, two air defence assets and two other important Russian targets.

