All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces lose their initiative in Bakhmut area – ISW

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 18 May 2023, 04:17
Russian forces lose their initiative in Bakhmut area – ISW
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian troops are losing the initiative in the Bakhmut area despite the limited nature of the defenders' counterattacks.

Source: ISW report

Details: The report said that Russian and Ukrainian officials acknowledged that limited Ukrainian counterattacks near Bakhmut were continuing on 17 May.

Advertisement:

Notably, Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, stated that Ukrainian troops are advancing on unidentified fronts on the flanks of Bakhmut. At the same time, Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces, said that the defenders had advanced by up to 500 metres on the Bakhmut front over the 24 hours and were continuing to advance on the Russians' flanks.

The Russian Defence Ministry also stated that the Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) had achieved a slight advance, but recognised that Ukraine is continuing with its counterattacks on the flanks of Bakhmut in the area of Bohdanivka (5 km northwest of Bakhmut) and Ivanivske (6 km west of Bakhmut).

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Financier of Wagner Private Military Company, denied the Defence Ministry’s statement about territorial gains and criticised them for falsely presenting the retreat as a capturing of new positions.

"One prominent milblogger complained that Russian forces must now react to Ukrainian actions, implying that Russian forces are losing the initiative in the Bakhmut area despite the limited nature of Ukrainian counterattacks in the area," the ISW report said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: