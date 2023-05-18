All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces lose their initiative in Bakhmut area – ISW

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 18 May 2023, 04:17
Russian forces lose their initiative in Bakhmut area – ISW
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian troops are losing the initiative in the Bakhmut area despite the limited nature of the defenders' counterattacks.

Source: ISW report

Details: The report said that Russian and Ukrainian officials acknowledged that limited Ukrainian counterattacks near Bakhmut were continuing on 17 May.

Notably, Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, stated that Ukrainian troops are advancing on unidentified fronts on the flanks of Bakhmut. At the same time, Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces, said that the defenders had advanced by up to 500 metres on the Bakhmut front over the 24 hours and were continuing to advance on the Russians' flanks.

Advertisement:

The Russian Defence Ministry also stated that the Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) had achieved a slight advance, but recognised that Ukraine is continuing with its counterattacks on the flanks of Bakhmut in the area of Bohdanivka (5 km northwest of Bakhmut) and Ivanivske (6 km west of Bakhmut).

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Financier of Wagner Private Military Company, denied the Defence Ministry’s statement about territorial gains and criticised them for falsely presenting the retreat as a capturing of new positions.

"One prominent milblogger complained that Russian forces must now react to Ukrainian actions, implying that Russian forces are losing the initiative in the Bakhmut area despite the limited nature of Ukrainian counterattacks in the area," the ISW report said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: