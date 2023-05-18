All Sections
Damaged Patriot missile system is already repaired – Pentagon

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 21:30
Damaged Patriot missile system is already repaired – Pentagon

On Thursday, the US Department of Defence confirmed that the Patriot air defence system in Ukraine was indeed damaged and has already been repaired.

Source: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, as European Pravda reports 

Quote: "I can confirm that one Patriot system was damaged, but now it is repaired and is in full operating order," she said.

Details: The representative of the US Ministry of Defence refused to provide other details, redirecting the journalists to the Ukrainian side. At the same time, in response to another question, Singh noted that it was "minor damage".

Previously: Earlier, the media reported the damage to the Patriot air defence system during the Russian attack on the night of Tuesday. Ukraine and the United States began discussing how best to fix the system.

Against this background, on Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Defence of Russia decided to announce that they had "completely destroyed" five launchers of the American Patriot air defence system.

Patriot is considered one of the most advanced US air defence systems, including against aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. It usually includes launchers, radars and other auxiliary means.

Background: The Russian Federation has already attacked the US air defence system with hypersonic missiles, in particular on 4 May, but unsuccessfully. Instead, the Ukrainian military, as confirmed by the Pentagon, intercepted the missile using the Patriot system

