14-year-old girl deported to Russia returns to Ukraine – Ombudsman

14-year-old Veronika who was taken to Russia by invaders has returned to Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights on Telegram

Quote from Lubinets: "14-year-old Veronika, who ended up in Russia after a terrorist country broke into Ukraine, is now at home. Her grandmother, with horror and tears in her eyes, recalls what she had to go through to bring back her granddaughter to her homeland."

Details: The Ombudsman added that the child will undergo rehabilitation and receive the necessary medical and humanitarian assistance.

"We are working to bring home every Ukrainian child and punish those who take them out and hold them hostage on foreign territory," Lubinets said.

Background:

It was reported that six-year-old Anna-Maria, whose parents who both served in the military had been captured in Mariupol, returned home to Ukraine from Russia.

