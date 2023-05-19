All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


14-year-old girl deported to Russia returns to Ukraine – Ombudsman

Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 May 2023, 10:39
14-year-old girl deported to Russia returns to Ukraine – Ombudsman
Girl with her grandmother; Photo from Dmytro Lubinets's Telegram

14-year-old Veronika who was taken to Russia by invaders has returned to Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights on Telegram

Quote from Lubinets: "14-year-old Veronika, who ended up in Russia after a terrorist country broke into Ukraine, is now at home. Her grandmother, with horror and tears in her eyes, recalls what she had to go through to bring back her granddaughter to her homeland."

Details: The Ombudsman added that the child will undergo rehabilitation and receive the necessary medical and humanitarian assistance.

Advertisement:

"We are working to bring home every Ukrainian child and punish those who take them out and hold them hostage on foreign territory," Lubinets said.

Background:

It was reported that six-year-old Anna-Maria, whose parents who both served in the military had been captured in Mariupol, returned home to Ukraine from Russia.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: