All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


14-year-old girl deported to Russia returns to Ukraine – Ombudsman

Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 May 2023, 10:39
14-year-old girl deported to Russia returns to Ukraine – Ombudsman
Girl with her grandmother; Photo from Dmytro Lubinets's Telegram

14-year-old Veronika who was taken to Russia by invaders has returned to Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights on Telegram

Quote from Lubinets: "14-year-old Veronika, who ended up in Russia after a terrorist country broke into Ukraine, is now at home. Her grandmother, with horror and tears in her eyes, recalls what she had to go through to bring back her granddaughter to her homeland."

Advertisement:

Details: The Ombudsman added that the child will undergo rehabilitation and receive the necessary medical and humanitarian assistance.

"We are working to bring home every Ukrainian child and punish those who take them out and hold them hostage on foreign territory," Lubinets said.

Background:

It was reported that six-year-old Anna-Maria, whose parents who both served in the military had been captured in Mariupol, returned home to Ukraine from Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: