Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, has claimed that the murders of Darya Dugina, the daughter of "Putin’s ideologue" Aleksandr Dugin, killed in August 2022, and Vladlen Tatarsky, a Russian "war correspondent" (military blogger) and a famous propagandist, were allegedly coordinated by Washington.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Patrushev: "The terrorist acts committed in Russia, including the murders of Darya Dugina and Vladlen Tatarsky, the bombing of Zakhar Prilepin's [a Ukrainophobic writer and member of the political faction A Just Russia — For Truth] car, the explosion on the Crimean Bridge, as well as the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline and others, were planned and carried out in coordination with the US intelligence services."

Details: The Russian official said that such operations are allegedly accompanied by an "information campaign prepared in advance in Washington and London, aiming to undermine the socio-political situation as well as Russia's constitutional foundations and sovereignty".

He also claimed that NATO instructors train "Ukrainian sabotage and terrorist groups" and coordinate their activities.

In addition, Patrushev reported the alleged activation of Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage groups, international terrorist organisations, and radical and extremist structures in Russia.

Background:

On 20 August, a car carrying Darya Dugina, the daughter of "Putin's ideologue" Alexander Dugin, who wrote for Russian propaganda media outlets RT and Tsargrad, exploded in the suburbs of Moscow. She is also one of the authors of Book Z about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On 2 April, an explosion occurred in the centre of the Russian city of St Petersburg in a cafe previously owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Private Military Company, killing Vladlen Tatarsky, Russian "war correspondent" (military blogger) and a famous propagandist, and injuring 30 other people.

On 6 May, an Audi car carrying Zakhar Prilepin, a Ukrainophobic writer and member of the political party A Just Russia — For Truth, was blown up in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

