Russians deploy few thousand more occupiers near Bakhmut, heavy fighting ongoing – Deputy Defence Minister

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 19 May 2023, 19:17
Russian invaders deployed a few thousand more occupiers on the Bakhmut front, and very heavy fighting continues in the area. The Ukrainian defenders somewhat slowed down the pace of advancement.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

Quote: "The fiercest battles continue on the Bakhmut front.

The enemy cannot win with quality, so they take with quantity. In particular, they increased the presence of troops on the Bakhmut front by several thousand people and are trying to use the advantage in heavy artillery and the number of shells.

Russian troops continue to attack at the cost of heavy losses, which disproportionately exceed ours."

Details: According to Maliar, the occupiers are turning buildings to ashes in Bakhmut.

The Russians leave behind only foundations of the buildings in the city, which cannot be defended.

At the same time, Ukrainian troops hold the line around the Litak ("Plane") district of Bakhmut.

The deputy minister added that the rate of defenders’ advances somewhat increased in the flanks of Bakhmut on 19 May.

At the same time, Russians are unable to regain lost positions.

Ukrainian soldiers are repelling all Russian attacks on this front.

Maliar emphasises that the defence of Bakhmut and its flanks fulfils its military tasks:

  • the number Russians troops is being reduced;
  • the offensive potential of the Russians is being reduced;
  • Ukraine is gaining time for other planned actions.

Advertisement: