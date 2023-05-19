Explosions rock Russian-occupied Mariupol: Russian base stationed in airport was hit

On the evening of 19 May, residents of the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine reported explosions on the outskirts of the city and at the Mariupol airport, where Russian military personnel are based.

Source: Mariupol City Council; Petro Andriushchenko, Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote from Mariupol City Council: "Explosions rocked the Mariupol district. Mariupol residents reported hearing three powerful explosions.

Early reports indicate that the Mariupol airport, where occupation troops were based, was hit.

A video suggests that if this information is correct, enemy forces suffered substantial losses."

Details: Andriushchenko said that local residents also reported explosions between the city of Mariupol and the village of Ahrobaza.

Explosions were also heard at the Mariupol airfield.

