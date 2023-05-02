All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces visits soldiers on Bakhmut front

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 2 May 2023, 09:29
Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces visits soldiers on Bakhmut front
Oleksandr Syrskyi has visited the fighters who are holding the defence on the Bakhmut front, screenshot

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, has visited the fighters who are holding the defence on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram; Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Quote: "We are continuing with defence operations and deterrence of the enemy in the east of Ukraine. I came to see our soldiers who are performing combat tasks on the Bakhmut front.

Advertisement:

Together with the commanders, we made a number of necessary decisions aimed at ensuring effective defence and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy."

Details: Syrskyi said that he had spoken with defenders of the Eastern Front.

As the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces states, "people, from a soldier to a brigadier, should always be our focus."

"No one should be left out, because it is thanks to their dedication and professionalism that Bakhmut is holding on," the Ukrainian Ground Forces commander emphasised.

Syrskyi noted that despite all predictions, Ukrainian defenders are holding Bakhmut, killing Wagner mercenaries and other most capable units of the Russian army.

"We are giving our reserves the opportunity to prepare and we are preparing ourselves for further actions," said the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. 

Syrskyi expressed his gratitude to the soldiers for their resilience, courage and heroism and presented them with gifts and decorations.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: