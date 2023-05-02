Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces visits soldiers on Bakhmut front

Oleksandr Syrskyi has visited the fighters who are holding the defence on the Bakhmut front, screenshot

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, has visited the fighters who are holding the defence on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram; Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "We are continuing with defence operations and deterrence of the enemy in the east of Ukraine. I came to see our soldiers who are performing combat tasks on the Bakhmut front.

Advertisement:

Together with the commanders, we made a number of necessary decisions aimed at ensuring effective defence and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy."

Details: Syrskyi said that he had spoken with defenders of the Eastern Front.

As the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces states, "people, from a soldier to a brigadier, should always be our focus."

"No one should be left out, because it is thanks to their dedication and professionalism that Bakhmut is holding on," the Ukrainian Ground Forces commander emphasised.

Syrskyi noted that despite all predictions, Ukrainian defenders are holding Bakhmut, killing Wagner mercenaries and other most capable units of the Russian army.

"We are giving our reserves the opportunity to prepare and we are preparing ourselves for further actions," said the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

Syrskyi expressed his gratitude to the soldiers for their resilience, courage and heroism and presented them with gifts and decorations.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!